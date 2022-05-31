Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 102 Per Share

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 102 ($1.29) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Camellia’s previous dividend of $44.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:CAM opened at GBX 6,001.92 ($75.94) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,012.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,408.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.50. Camellia has a 12-month low of GBX 5,800 ($73.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,347 ($92.95).
