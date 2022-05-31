Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 102 Per Share

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 102 ($1.29) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Camellia’s previous dividend of $44.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CAM opened at GBX 6,001.92 ($75.94) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,012.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,408.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.50. Camellia has a 12-month low of GBX 5,800 ($73.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,347 ($92.95).

About Camellia

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, sorghum, blueberries, wheat, maize, soya, barley, wine grapes, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

