Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price to C$4.50

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
CGC has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.
NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 511,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.98. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
