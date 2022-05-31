Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price to C$4.50

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CGC has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 511,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.98. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.