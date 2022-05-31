Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) Target Price to C$0.35

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Emerge Commerce from C$2.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

EMCMF traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.22. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200. Emerge Commerce has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.65.

Emerge Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerge Commerce Ltd. owns and operates online e-commerce marketplaces in Canada and the United States. Its principal operating e-commerce brands include truLOCAL.ca, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, WagJag.com, and BeRightBack.ca. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

The Fly logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerge Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerge Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.