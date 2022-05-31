Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.82.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

GOOS stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

