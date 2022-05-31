Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in May

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,024,800 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the April 30th total of 3,891,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,196.4 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDUAF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

