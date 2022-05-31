Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CBWBF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.15.

Shares of CBWBF opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

