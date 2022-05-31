Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) to post sales of $130.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.66 million to $138.09 million. Cango posted sales of $171.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full year sales of $703.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $671.87 million to $735.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $886.89 million, with estimates ranging from $817.16 million to $956.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.48 million. Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CANG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cango by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 45,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cango by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cango by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cango by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73,001 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cango by 945.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,487 shares during the period. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CANG opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.66 million, a P/E ratio of -285.71 and a beta of 0.76. Cango has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

