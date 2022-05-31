Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) to post sales of $130.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.66 million to $138.09 million. Cango posted sales of $171.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full year sales of $703.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $671.87 million to $735.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $886.89 million, with estimates ranging from $817.16 million to $956.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cango.
Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.48 million. Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CANG opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.66 million, a P/E ratio of -285.71 and a beta of 0.76. Cango has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.
Cango Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cango (CANG)
- Is This Game On for GameStop Stock?
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.