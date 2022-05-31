Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Piper Sandler

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Shares of CGC opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.98. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 53.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $3,962,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 87.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

