Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capgemini is engaged in providing consulting, technology and outsourcing services. Its consulting services include identifying, structuring and executing, on behalf of its clients, the transformation projects. The Company’s technology services include design, development and implementation of technical projects for systems integration and IT application development. Its outsourcing services comprise application outsourcing, business process outsourcing, infrastructure outsourcing, green IT services, service management, and service desk support. It serves customers primarily in public sector, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, retail, distribution, transportation, energy, utilities, chemicals, telecommunication, media, and entertainment markets. Capgemini is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CGEMY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Capgemini from €270.00 ($290.32) to €240.00 ($258.06) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Capgemini to €230.00 ($247.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

CGEMY stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 68,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,651. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

