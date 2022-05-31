Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Update

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,200 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 334,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

CSWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.08% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 101.59%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

