Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CRNLF remained flat at $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Capricorn Metals has a 12-month low of 1.48 and a 12-month high of 1.52.

Capricorn Metals Company Profile

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

