Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CRNLF remained flat at $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Capricorn Metals has a 12-month low of 1.48 and a 12-month high of 1.52.
Capricorn Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capricorn Metals (CRNLF)
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.