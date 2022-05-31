Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the April 30th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $25,416.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,263 shares of company stock valued at $109,816. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 113,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

