Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL) and Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) is one of 259 publicly-traded companies in the "Biological products, except diagnostic" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cardiol Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cardiol Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cardiol Therapeutics Competitors 1675 5787 11424 210 2.53

Cardiol Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 424.93%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 108.12%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -60.81% -53.72% Cardiol Therapeutics Competitors -4,587.78% -67.40% -30.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 -$25.24 million -2.49 Cardiol Therapeutics Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million 0.02

Cardiol Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cardiol Therapeutics. Cardiol Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics peers beat Cardiol Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis. The company is also developing subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is related with the development and progression of heart failure. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

