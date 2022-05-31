CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) will report sales of $83.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.03 million and the lowest is $82.00 million. CareDx reported sales of $74.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $340.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.74 million to $345.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $388.38 million, with estimates ranging from $382.53 million to $392.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $328,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $119,168.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,067 shares of company stock valued at $985,141. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 263.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 362,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in CareDx by 58.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CareDx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,048,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in CareDx by 14.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 834,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,864,000 after acquiring an additional 106,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in CareDx by 65.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 42,480 shares in the last quarter.

CDNA opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60. CareDx has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $96.88.

About CareDx (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.