Carl E. Sassano Sells 20,000 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) Director Carl E. Sassano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,298.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,770. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.63 million, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.
Transcat Company Profile (Get Rating)
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transcat (TRNS)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.