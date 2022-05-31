Carl E. Sassano Sells 20,000 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) Director Carl E. Sassano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,298.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,770. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.63 million, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the first quarter worth $238,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 380.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Transcat by 157.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Transcat by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

