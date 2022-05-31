Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Carrefour alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRRFY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.04) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

CRRFY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 114,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,257. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Carrefour has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $4.51.

About Carrefour (Get Rating)

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrefour (CRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.