Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRRFY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.04) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
About Carrefour (Get Rating)
Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrefour (CRRFY)
