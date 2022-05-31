Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Carter Bankshares stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.79. 42,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,378. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a market cap of $363.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.11. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter Bankshares will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

