Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carvana's end-to-end online business model and zippy approach to selling cars bode well. Acquisitions like the ADESA US look to propel long-term growth, add to its top-line and augment production capacity. Its innovative offerings like the money-back guarantee, the capital- and labor-light business model have expanded its outreach. While sales growth has been impressive, it has not yet turned an annual profit and Q1'22 was challenging with a net loss of $506 million. Its stretched balance sheet is a concern. Rising SG&A expenses is weakening its financials. Led by escalating used vehicle prices, volatility in interest rates, inflationary trends and very high fuel prices, it withdrew its 2022 outlook and its forecast of achieving EBITDA breakeven in the last three quarters of 2022 combined has now been postponed. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Carvana from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.74.

NYSE:CVNA traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.99. 116,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,487,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carvana has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.56.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 3,362,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,736,250 shares of company stock valued at $297,255,525 in the last ninety days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Carvana by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,762,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

