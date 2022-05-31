Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Casa Systems reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. The business had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CASA shares. TheStreet lowered Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $192,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 569,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,152.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 83,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $336,531.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 653,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,075.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 139,723 shares of company stock valued at $576,333. 64.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 334.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASA traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,465. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $414.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

