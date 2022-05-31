Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAS shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 56,150 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total value of C$573,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,977 shares in the company, valued at C$2,827,935.17. Also, Senior Officer Allan Hogg bought 5,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.70 per share, with a total value of C$48,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$950,105.30. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,900 shares of company stock worth $57,331.

CAS stock opened at C$10.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.00. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$9.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.3799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

