Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect Casey's General Stores to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $209.98 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 15.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.36.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

