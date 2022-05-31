CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) vs. Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Financial Review

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Passage Bio and CASI Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 2 4 0 2.67 CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Passage Bio currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 608.33%. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 771.33%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Passage Bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.6% of Passage Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Passage Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Passage Bio and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A -53.59% -48.15% CASI Pharmaceuticals -93.65% -36.81% -22.87%

Volatility and Risk

Passage Bio has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Passage Bio and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A -$185.39 million ($3.51) -0.51 CASI Pharmaceuticals $30.17 million 1.55 -$36.65 million ($0.22) -1.57

CASI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Passage Bio. CASI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals beats Passage Bio on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Passage Bio (Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A. Passage Bio, Inc. has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma. The company's product pipeline includes CNCT19, an autologous CD19 CAR-T investigative product for the treatment of patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL); BI-1206 that is in Phase I/II trial in combination with anti-PD1 therapy Keytruda for solid tumors, and in a Phase I/IIa trial in combination with MabThera (rituximab) in patients with relapsed/refractory NHL; and CB-5339, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its product pipeline also comprises CID-103 for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma; Thiotepa, which has multiple indications including use as a conditioning treatment for various allogeneic haemopoietic stem cell transplants; and Octreotide long acting injectable formulations for the treatment of acromegaly and for the control of symptoms associated with various neuroendocrine tumors. The company has licensing agreements with Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd; BioInvent International AB; Black Belt Therapeutics Limited; and Cleave Therapeutics, Inc. It also has distribution agreements with China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group International Trading Co., Ltd; Pharmathen Global BV; and Riemser Pharma GmbH. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

