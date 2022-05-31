Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.61. Cass Information Systems has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

