Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.
Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Cass Information Systems stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.61. Cass Information Systems has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Cass Information Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.
