Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Update

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,300 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 934,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,938.3 days.

Castellum AB (publ) stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. Castellum AB has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 235 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Castellum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Castellum AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

