CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Raised to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Shares of NYSE:CTT traded up $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. 175,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,574. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $592.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4,066.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

