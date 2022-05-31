Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,762. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.23. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

