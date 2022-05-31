Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target Cut to $322.00

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $340.00 to $322.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.90% from the company’s current price.

CVCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $219.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.98. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $195.70 and a 1 year high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.99. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

