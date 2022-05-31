CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. provides SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Shares of NYSE CCCS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.95. 2,545,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,820. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $162,457,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,238,944 shares in the company, valued at $76,457,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

