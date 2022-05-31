Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLS. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of Celestica stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,192. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.14. Celestica has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 27.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 49,546 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Celestica by 55.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 13.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

