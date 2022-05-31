Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of CLDX stock traded down $4.00 on Tuesday, reaching $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,051. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.69. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,860.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. Research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

