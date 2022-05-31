Cellebrite DI (CLBT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ: CLBT) recently:

5/23/2022 – Cellebrite DI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

5/16/2022 – Cellebrite DI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

5/16/2022 – Cellebrite DI had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $17.00 to $13.00.

5/13/2022 – Cellebrite DI had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $10.00.

4/19/2022 – Cellebrite DI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.87. 1,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,003. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $58,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

