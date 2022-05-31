Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth about $107,368,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,039,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,296,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,379 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,964,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,453,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

