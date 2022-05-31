Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Redburn Partners

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CLLNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($69.89) to €66.00 ($70.97) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €64.00 ($68.82) to €63.00 ($67.74) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of CLLNY stock remained flat at $$22.98 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 73,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,149. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $36.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

