Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CETX stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cemtrex by 703.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cemtrex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cemtrex by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

