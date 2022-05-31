Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

CSR stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.33. The company had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.02, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $70.23 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centerspace news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson bought 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,742,000 after buying an additional 119,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,294,000 after buying an additional 37,063 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

