Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 11,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERN. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

CERN opened at $94.68 on Tuesday. Cerner has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average of $89.74.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cerner by 78.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

