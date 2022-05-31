Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.92 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Certara has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Certara’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $74,716.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,342.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $2,521,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,966 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

