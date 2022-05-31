CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $132.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.84.

CF opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.88. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,078 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,654 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $921,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 18.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 472,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,722,000 after purchasing an additional 73,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

