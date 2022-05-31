Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) PT Raised to $27.75

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.75 to $27.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHNG. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 40.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 94.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

