Charlotte Rigg Purchases 15,000 Shares of Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Rating) insider Charlotte Rigg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £19,350 ($24,481.28).

Charlotte Rigg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Triad Group alerts:

On Friday, May 27th, Charlotte Rigg bought 50,000 shares of Triad Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £55,000 ($69,585.02).

Shares of Triad Group stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 138.50 ($1.75). 10,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,878. Triad Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 90 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 180 ($2.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £22.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81.

Triad Group Plc provides information technology consultancy to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; software development and engineering; and programme delivery and support services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Triad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.