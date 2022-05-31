Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Up 32.6% in May

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,008,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the April 30th total of 759,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,080.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of CWSRF opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

