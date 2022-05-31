Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Update

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,200 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 683,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 318,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $212,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Perlmutter purchased 4,200 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. 467,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,673. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

