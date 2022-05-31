Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (CVE:NZP) Director Christopher David Castle Sells 75,000 Shares

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (CVE:NZP – Get Rating) Director Christopher David Castle sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$36,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 655,010 shares in the company, valued at C$319,644.88.

Shares of CVE:NZP opened at C$0.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.18 million and a P/E ratio of -15.83.

Get Chatham Rock Phosphate alerts:

Chatham Rock Phosphate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited operates as a junior mineral development company. The company focuses on the development and exploitation of the Chatham Rise rock phosphate deposit, which comprises a mining permit covering an area of 820 square kilometers located to the east of Christchurch, New Zealand; and international phosphate projects.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Rock Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Rock Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.