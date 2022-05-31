Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $61.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

