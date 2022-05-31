Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.
Shares of CQP stock opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $61.91.
Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.