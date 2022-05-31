Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.83. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

