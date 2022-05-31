Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy Corporation operations are focused on discovering and developing diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore principally in the United States. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,470. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.17.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $17,910,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,156,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,094,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,823,966.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 183.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 107.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,005,000 after buying an additional 907,382 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

