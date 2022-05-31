Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $196.00 at Barclays

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s current price.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $178.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $350.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.63. Chevron has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $178.35.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,687 shares of company stock valued at $91,923,002 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.