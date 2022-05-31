Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $23.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.16% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.05.
Shares of CHWY stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -150.60 and a beta of 0.75. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,977,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,326,000 after purchasing an additional 97,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter.
Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
