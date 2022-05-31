Chico’s FAS (CHS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $639.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHS shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,340,000 after acquiring an additional 720,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,175,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,243,000 after acquiring an additional 251,804 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 584,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 609,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 221,872 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

