China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

CEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised China Eastern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:CEA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $22.94.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 31.51% and a negative net margin of 24.49%. Analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

